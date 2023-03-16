A Franklin man has been indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on single charges of rape and sexual misconduct.
The indictment says the charges against Christopher Michael Turner, 29, stem from alleged incidents in 2021.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
A Franklin man has been indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on single charges of rape and sexual misconduct.
The indictment says the charges against Christopher Michael Turner, 29, stem from alleged incidents in 2021.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Jan. 23, 2021, through Dec. 12, 2021, in Simpson, County, Ky., and being against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the above-named defendant knowingly and unlawfully committed the offense of Rape, 1st Degree, when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim by forcible compulsion multiple times.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Jan. 23, 2021, through Dec. 12, 2021, in Simpson, County, Ky., and being against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the above-named defendant knowingly and unlawfully committed the offense of Sexual Misconduct, when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse or deviant sexual intercourse with a victim without consent.
The Franklin Police investigated.
The function of the grand jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.