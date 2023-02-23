Event celebrating Johnny Cash and June Carter wedding planned

Alan Messer, Johnny and June Carter Cash photographer is shown here.

 Renée Monrose

Country music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter were married in Franklin, Ky. on March 1, 1968. To celebrate, the Simpson County Tourism is hosting an inaugural “Walk the Line A Johnny and June Pop Up Event” on Saturday, March 4 with events themed around the couple.

British photographer Alan Messer, who served as Johnny and June’s photographer from 1987 until the end, will share personal stories and photos from his time with the family at 10:30 a.m. at the Simpson County History Center, 207 North Main St. This speaking event is free and Simpson County Tourism invites the community and visitors to attend the presentation. The history center also has copies of the couple’s marriage license available in its gift shop.

