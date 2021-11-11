Josh Blackburn files for Republican nomination for jailer

Josh Blackburn is seeking the Republican nomination for Simpson County Jailer in the May 2022 primary election. He filed as a candidate on Nov. 3.
Blackburn grew up in the Trenton, Kentucky in Todd County and has lived in Simpson County since March 2016.
He has been a Simpson County Deputy Sheriff since 2016. He served 16 and one half years in the U.S. military serving in the Army Special Operations and Army Air Borne along with the Air National Guard in Louisville. He has also worked as an industrial engineer.
Blackburn’s memberships include the Franklin Rotary Club, the Kentucky Colonels Association, Shriners, Fraternal Order of Police Bowling Green chapter and the Psychological Operations Association.
He served on several military boards and received a Bachelor of Science Degree at Western Kentucky University.
“I believe the jail can be run at a more efficient cost to the community,” Blackburn said. “My main goals are to emphasize teamwork, reintegration into the community, restitution payback and prevent recidivism.”
Blackburn is married to M. Blackburn and has three children, Elizabeth Blackburn, Andy Blackburn and Shelby Jo Blackburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.