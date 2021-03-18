Simpson County had 1,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began as of March 12, according to The Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 1,552 that have recovered and 30 deaths leaving 155 active cases.
There have been 28,189 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department as of March 12 of which 25,630 have recovered with 388 deaths leaving 2,171 active cases.
The district health department reports Logan County has had 2,523 cases and Warren County has had 14,706 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reports 1,825 cases in Allen County as of March 11.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 99.7% of all first vaccine doses sent to Kentucky have been administered after another record-setting week, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.
Over the past week, more than 142,000 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We believe that we are going to hit the presidents goal that every adult in Kentucky and across America who wants their shot of hope will be able to get it by the end of May,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve had nine straight weeks of declining cases and if we continue to see this trend, we can relax some of the restrictions even more. But we need to be careful and make sure we bring everybody to the finish line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.