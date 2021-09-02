The Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery will join forces next week for a one of kind experience in Franklin, Kentucky.
Tours of the historic tavern and Inn, which was built around 1819, will be offered during the upcoming live races at Kentucky Downs Racecourse. In addition, Dueling Grounds Distillery will host a pop-up shop inside the Inn. Information about the distillery, which is on the Kentucky Craft Bourbon Tour, will be available during the week long pop-up shop event.
Inn Keeper Nicky Hughes, noted Kentucky historian and native Simpson Countian, will conduct the tours of the Inn. Visitors will learn about the history of the log cabin which operated as an inn and tavern for several decades by owners, Sandford and Nancy Duncan.
“The location of the Duncan Inn made it a convenient and popular stopping point for travelers — everyday folks, famous personalities, rogues, villains and heroes — through the first half of the 19th century.” said Hughes, “Outside the front door of the inn, the road known as The Cumberland Trace, which is now U.S 31-W carried a veritable parade of American history through Simpson County. There were fine coaches full of politicians and entertainers, herds of animals being driven to market, settlers and their possessions in wagons headed to the frontier Southwest.”
Hughes continued saying that the nearby presence of the Linkumpinch dueling ground adds a rare and unique aspect to the history of this site.
“During the early years of the 19th Century, gentlemen used this place as a location for settling their disputes in a violent fashion. The location of Linkumpinch in the peculiar triangular of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, where legal jurisdiction was vague and prosecution for murder avoidable, attracted duelists.” Hughes said. “The Duncan Inn provided food, beverages, and shelter to those genteel gunfighters in the hours and days leading up to their bloody confrontations.”
This is the point where the Dueling Grounds Distillery plays a hand in the game. The Distillery, with its Linkumpinch Bourbon brand, pays homage to the famed duels which were connected to the Sandford Duncan Inn.
The Sandford Duncan Inn is owned by Simpson County Fiscal Court and operated by the Simpson County Tourism office. Dueling Ground Distillery is a privately owned business.
“This is a win-win partnership for Simpson County Tourism and Dueling Grounds Distillery.” said Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism. “This gives us a unique chance to tell the story of why Simpson County is the triangle in the southern border line of the state. Bourbon and horses are two of Kentucky’s biggest attractions and we have both sitting at the doorstep of this historic site.”
Ms. Ellis continued saying “We are fortunate to have Mr. Hughes, who worked for over 30 years with the Kentucky Historical Society, to help us tell this story. The partnership we have formed with Dueling Grounds Distillery is beneficial to everyone involved. We chose the live race days at Kentucky Downs to be our grand opening so that we could combine all three of our elements into one week.”
Dueling Grounds will offer tours of the distillery at its location at 208 Harding Road.
“The Sandford Duncan Inn and Linkumpinch Farm play a large role in the Dueling Grounds Distillery story.” said Marc Dottore, owner of Dueling Grounds Distillery. “We are excited to be a co-sponsor of this event and give people visiting our area this week a little of our history.”
The Sandford Duncan Inn will be available for free tours Sunday Sept. 5, Monday Sept. 6, Wednesday Sept. 8, Thursday Sept. 9, Saturday Sept. 11 and Sunday Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
