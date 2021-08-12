Two roads at Franklin-Simpson Jim Roberts Community Park have been named in honor of former long time Simpson Fiscal Court magistrates.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved naming one road Larry Randolph Drive and one road is Charles McCutchen, Sr. Loop. Another name was also approved for a third road at the county owned park, Community Park Circle.
The names were approved at the court’s Aug. 3 meeting.
Randolph represented the south district and McCuthchen represented the west district.
Both men passed away after serving on fiscal court.
Fiscal court discussed naming the roads in 2019, but no formal action was taken until now. A name is expected to be given to another road at the park.
Fiscal court approved an ordinance adding more than $2.1 million to the county’s budget.
The additional funds include some $1.8 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 pandemic recovery and $300,000 from the state for widening and upgrading Eddings Road in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park.
No announcements have been made regarding how the pandemic recovery funds will be used.
Also approved was a resolution authorizing the use of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funds for drainage structure replacements on Howard Brewer Road and Pleasant Hill Road.
The state will reimburse the county about $39,000, which is 80% of the cost of the work.
And, the county’s July 31 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
