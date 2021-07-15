The Franklin-Simpson County Fair Exhibit Hall is Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center on the square in downtown Franklin.
Entries will be accepted Thursday, July 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Categories for entries are a Franklin Garden Club Flower Show, Open Division, 4-H Division and FFA Division.
The public can view the exhibits Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Items must be picked up Saturday, July 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
For years the fair exhibit hall was held at the Ag Building at Franklin-Simpson Community Park.
During a recent interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis, Franklin-Simpson Fair Board member Catherine Webster talked about why the exhibit hall was relocated to the First United Methodist Church.
“We are trying to get more foot traffic into the exhibit hall,” Webster said. “This was our plan last year, before COVID hit, that we were going to be downtown with the Bicentennial (Franklin Bicentennial in 2020). Jason (Fair Board member Jason Phillips) and I are keeping it downtown. We really want to make that grow. We felt like if we are downtown, we’re going to get that foot traffic. Its (pubic viewing) is going to be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. (July 16). If you are coming to the Concert on the Square (that same night beginning at 7 p.m.) you’ll be able to come early and check out our exhibits.”
For more information, contact the Simpson County Extension Service Office at 270-586-4484.
