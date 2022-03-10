Simpson County had 5,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the March 4 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County has had 81 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There have been 85,513 cases and 972 deaths in the eight counties served by the district health department.
The district health department says 56.10% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine as of the March 4 report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.