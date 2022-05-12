A total of 4.8 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during April.
April’s rain was 0.59 of an inch more than the April average of 4.21 inches.
Through April 30, a total of 20.8 inches of rain had been recorded during 2022, which is 4.65 inches more than the average of 16.15 inches through the first four months of a calendar year.
The most rain during a single calendar day in April was 1.5 inches on April 12. There were eight days with measurable rain in April.
Franklin’s high temperature in April was 82 and the low was 32. The average daily high temperature was 66 and the average daily low was 46.
