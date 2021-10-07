Just over 5 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during September.
The 5.07 inches of rain during September was 1.14 inches more than the month’s average of 3.93 inches.
Through Sept. 30, a total of 41.7 inches of rain had been recorded so far during 2021, which is 4.28 inches more than the average of 37.42 inches through the first nine months of a calendar year.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day was 2.6 inches on Sept. 21.
There were eight days with measurable rain during September.
Franklin’s high temperature during September was 87 degrees and the low was 45. The month’s average daily high temperature was 79 degrees and the average daily low was 58.
