The Simpson County Board of Education approved an agreement with an architect and two other documents for athletic facility upgrades at their April 21 monthly meeting.
The other two approved items related to the upgrades were a construction document and a Kentucky Department of Education required statement of probable cost document.
The upgrades include installation of synthetic turf at the football field and soccer fields and the baseball and softball infields; construction of an eight-lane track for running and construction of six to eight tennis courts and lighting.
Total construction cost of the upgrades is $3,630,000 with total cost of the project being $4,155,000.
Sources of funding include reserve funds the school system has on hand and bond sales.
“Our next step in the athletic facility upgrades is to get bids on each particular project. We hope to get started on the areas that we can complete prior to the particular season of that sport,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “There are many moving parts in this type of project. Hopefully in the near future, we can have a more definitive plan of exact dates of completion.”
Schlosser added: “The upgrade to our athletic facilities are essential to the growth of those programs and in turn creates opportunities for our students to compete in first class facilities. The athletic facilities need to be updated from the standpoint that none of these facilities have had an update since they were originally installed. The tennis and track facility will be completely new to our school district. We have offered these sports but not a facility of our own to compete.”
Almost 20 items were approved at the meeting including staffing policy and site-based decision making council allocations for the 2022-23 fiscal year; and fundraisers for the orchestra, FSHS FCCLA and Lincoln Elementary PTO.
