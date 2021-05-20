A Springfield, Tennessee man was arrested on seven charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 17.
Frankie Lee Moffitt, 46, was charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon, using restricted ammo during felony — no shots, trafficking in controlled substance — cocaine and possession of controlled substance — cocaine.
He was also charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and careless driving.
The arrest citation said Moffitt was the driver of the vehicle stopped at about 12:10 a.m. on Nashville Road near Bluegrass Cellular.
The citation said a handgun loaded with 15 flanged hollow point bullets, none were in the chamber, was allegedly found inside a bag in the engine compartment.
The arrest citation said substances suspected as being marijuana and cocaine and multiple clear plastic baggies was allegedly found during additional searches.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green man on a methamphetamine possession charge on Thursday, May 13.
Andrew J. Roppel, 54, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to wear seat belts.
The arrest citation said Roppel was allegedly found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a flatbed wrecker truck on the I-65 south bound off ramp at Exit 6 at about 3:30 a.m.
The citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly located in the truck.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest.
A Franklin woman told police a check stolen from her mailbox was altered and an attempt was made to cash it.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 5.
The Franklin Police Offense Report said an attempt was made to cash the check at a bank for some $1,463 for blacktop work.
The report said the bank did not cash the check and did not return it to the person attempting to cash it. No money was exchanged.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
Franklin Police arrested a Deer Creek, Illinois man on four drug related charges after he was allegedly observed asleep inside a vehicle with the engine running at Restlawn Cemetery on Nashville Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Jason Alan Brewer, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The arrest citation said a glass pipe with residue, suspected methamphetamine, two scales with residue on them and an unknown type of pill were allegedly inside the vehicle.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Bethpage, Tennessee woman on three drug charges and six other charges following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road on Saturday, April 24.
Kristen N. Huntsman, 33, was cited for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
She was also cited for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, no other state registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security and obstructed vision and or windshield.
The citation said items containing suspected methamphetamine residue was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Ms. Huntsman.
The citation also said items containing a crystal like substance and suspected marijuana along with a metal grinder were allegedly inside Ms. Huntsman’s purse.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper issued the citation at about 8 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Smiths Grove man on two methamphetamine related charges after a traffic stop on Nashville Road.
Brent J. Rosercrans, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
He was also charged with speeding and drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle included scales and a pipe all containing substances and baggies containing suspected methamphetamine.
The citation said Rosercrans was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of money.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.
Franklin Police cited a Louisville woman on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Saturday, April 24.
Jane Anne Elshawa, 43, was also cited for no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly in the vehicle driven Ms. Elshawa.
Officer Troy Lamastus issued the citation at about 1:45 a.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of an estimated $600 worth of items from a storage unit at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
Items reported missing include a speaker box, a Roku television, several totes containing clothing, pictures and other older family items.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda investigated the theft that was reported by a Franklin woman on Saturday, May 1.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Tennessee men on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Saturday, May 1.
Charles Edwards Langston, 73, of Ashland City and Vernon M. Chatman, Jr., 50, of Springfield, were both also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Langston was also charged with possession of open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited.
The arrest citations said both men were passengers of the vehicle in which suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe containing a white crystal substance were allegedly found.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests at about 1:40 a.m.
Franklin Police is investigating an act of criminal mischief causing $1,000 damage to a vehicle while it was at El Potrero restaurant on Trotters Lane.
The left rear window frame was damaged and the left rear window was busted.
Nothing was listed on the offense report as being stolen from the vehicle that belongs to a Franklin woman.
Officer Monta Cherry investigated the incident that happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.
A Glasgow man was arrested on a charge of theft of identity of another without consent following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronnie L. Allen, 37, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citation said Allen was a passenger of the vehicle stopped on Scottsville Road on Wednesday, May 5.
The citation said Allen allegedly gave the arresting deputy another person’s identification before later giving the correct information.
Deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn made the arrest at about 11:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.