FRANWS-01-19-23 City Commission

Bonnie Swayze receives the Key to the City from Mayor Larry Dixon.

 Photo by Janet Scott

A meeting of Franklin’s Mayor and City Commission took place on January 9th at City Hall at noon. It was called to order by Mayor Larry Dixon and opened with a prayer brought by Commissioner Wendell Stewart.

The first item of business was a presentation of the Key to the City, given to Bonnie Swayze. Swayze and her family have owned and operated Alliance Rubber Company for many years. The mayor pointed out that the company was in operation when jobs were scarce, providing work for many people. He added that he and Swayze worked together to begin Franklin-Simpson’s Renaissance, Inc. in the early 1990s. “Bonnie has gotten behind a lot of things in our community,” said Dixon, “and the city is reaping the benefits today.” Swayze was the first chair of Renaissance, Inc., and also worked to create the Gallery on the Square.

