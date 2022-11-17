Hay Bale Trail Contest winners announced

The Housing Authority of Franklin won the 2022 Simpson County Hay Bale Trail Contest “It’s Fall Ya’ll” Award, with its “The Nightmare Before Christmas” themed hay bale display. The award is given to the entry voted by the public as the favorite.

 Submitted photo

An entry by the Housing Authority of Franklin won the 2022 Simpson County Hay Bale Trail Contest “It’s Fall Ya’ll” Award, given to the entry voted by the public as the favorite.

The Housing Authority won with its “The Nightmare Before Christmas” themed hay bale display.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.