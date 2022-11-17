Hay Bale Trail Contest winners announced

An entry by the Housing Authority of Franklin won the 2022 Simpson County Hay Bale Trail Contest “It’s Fall Ya’ll” Award, given to the entry voted by the public as the favorite.
The Housing Authority won with its “The Nightmare Before Christmas” themed hay bale display.
The Business Award was given to Jake’s Muffler and Brakes for its vibrant red fall-themed truck. The Residential Award was given to the Crocker family for the “Mystery Machine” and Scooby Doo. The Community Award was a tie between the “Needle in a Haystack” by Jeremy Loveall at the Blackjack Sculpture Park and the “Super Hero Minions” at Franklin-Simpson Community Park.
“Simpson County Tourism is excited to see the participation from the community for the Hay Bale competition” said Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism. “It is a fun event that the entire family can participate in and it also brings people to town to see the haybales. Each year the competition gets more creative.”
The Simpson County Tourism Commission and the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce sponsored the contest. Chamber gift certificates were awarded to the winners in each division.
“Our team had so much fun creating the Nightmare Before Christmas display,” Housing Authority of Franklin Executive Director Jolie Brown said. “We appreciate each of our staff members using their gifts and talents to bring this project to life. We have loved seeing our residents and other community members stopping by to pose for a photo and hope Jack Skellington brought them a little extra joy this Halloween.”
This is the second consecutive year for the Hay Bale Trail Contest in Simpson County. This year’s contest had 25 entries displayed throughout the city and county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.