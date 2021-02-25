New Salem Lodge #462 is having a Country Ham Breakfast on Saturday, March 6 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.
It will be drive thru or if room permits (50% capacity) eating inside will be available. CDC guidelines will be followed. Anyone eating inside must have a mask to enter.
The menu consists of country ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy, eggs and pancakes. Coffee, milk and juice will also be served.
The price will be $7 per plate.
