Races for the Democratic and Republican nominations for Governor of Kentucky highlight the ballot for the May 16 Primary election. There are no local races on the ballot.
In the Democratic gubernatorial primary incumbent Andy Beshear is opposed by Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young.
A dozen candidates are seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination. They are Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.
The only other race on the Democratic ballot is for the commission of agriculture nomination between Sierra J. Enlow and Mikael Malone.
The Republican ballot has four other races.
The race for secretary of state is between incumbent Michael Adams and challengers Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle.
Allison Ball and Derek Petteys are in the race for auditor of public accounts.
The race for state treasurer is between Andrew Cooperrider, Mark H. Metcalf and O.C. “OJ” Oleka.
And, the race for the nomination for commissioner of agriculture is between Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell.
Early in person voting for the May 16 primary will be held at the Courthouse on May 11, 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Voters will have three locations on the day of the May 16 primary election to chose from to cast ballots; the Courthouse, the Ag Building at Community Park and Simpson Elementary on Witt Road. All three will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s office for more information about voting.
The number of Republican registered voters has surpassed the number of Democratic registered voters in Simpson County, by almost 200.
A total of 14,466 people are registered to vote in Simpson County for the primary election. There are 6,568 registered as Republican and 6,369 registered as Democrat. The remaining voters are registered as Independent or members of other political parties.
Voter registration books are currently closed and reopen on Monday, May 22.
Contact the county clerk’s office for voter registration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.