The Franklin Business and Professional Women (BPW) has announced three events designed to bring focus to Equal Pay Day on March 14th. Each of the three events provides the public an opportunity to register to win prizes, money, or a free BPW membership.
On Monday, March 13th, an “UnHappy Hour Reception” will be held at the Brickyard Café, with free appetizers from 5:30 through 7 p.m. BPW members will have a table in the back of the restaurant for contest registration.
On Tuesday, people who post a photograph of themselves on the Franklin Business and Professional Women Facebook Page wearing red will automatically be registered for the contest.
And on Wednesday, March 15th, a 20% discount will be applied to all women who have lunch at the Brickyard Café between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. While there, diners will also have the chance to register.
Equal Pay Day is the symbolic day dedicated to raising awareness of the gender pay gap. The date establishes how many days in the current year the average woman would have to work to earn what the average man did in the previous year — if the woman’s previous year’s wages are added in. The date varies slightly from year to year.
“We’re doing these events to bring attention to the ongoing lack of equal pay,” said Sharon Taylor-Carillo, BPW Treasurer and Chair of the Equal Pay Day Committee. “A lot of people don’t realize that the average woman still makes eighty-two cents for every dollar earned by the average man.”
Drawings will be held on Facebook Live on March 18th at noon on the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Facebook Page.
The drawing will award red purses, cash prizes, and two BPW memberships. A yearly BPW membership costs $35, which Taylor-Carillo says, “Is the best deal ever, when you consider the benefits of membership.”
Franklin’s BPW supports a wide range of women in business and networks with many community organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Simpson County, the Community Health Fair, the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council, Caring with a Smile Home Care, Franklin Chamber of Commerce, Simpson County Tourism, and more.
“I do want people to know that men can join and support the BPW, too,” added Taylor-Carillo. “For instance, our Judge/Executive Mason Barnes is a member, and Robert Stupar, the owner of the Brickyard Café, has partnered with us to publicize Equal Pay Day for the last five years.”
Registrations are limited to one per person.
