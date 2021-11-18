Cash Express Toy and Coat collection drive continues
The Cash Express in Franklin annual Toy and Coat collection drive continues through Dec. 9.
In addition to new and used toys and coats, new and used shoes are being collected along with nonperishable food.
All donations can be taken to Cash Express at 420 N. Main St.
A Simpson County Sheriff’s patrol car will be parked at Cash Express on Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to stuff with donations.
All donations remain in Simpson County.
For more information, call Cash Express at 270-598-7706.
