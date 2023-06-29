Franklin Police arrested a Scottsville man on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge after responding to a shoplifter call at Walmart on June 16.
Joshua Wayne Tamayo, 33, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
The arrest citation said the value of the items allegedly shoplifted was almost $70.
Officer Kelci Keen made the arrest.
A Bowling Green woman was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine) after Franklin Police responded to a shoplifter call at Walmart on June 17.
Natasha Ann Merrick, 37, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
The arrest citation said the value of the items allegedly shoplifted was more than $348.
Officer Kelci Keen made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Vineyard, Utah man on a charge of assault third degree — police or probation officer after alleged incidents at the Mint Gaming Hall on June 9.
Aubrey Odell McDaniels, 60, was also charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing and resisting arrest.
The arrest citation says police were called to the Mint Gaming Hall in reference to a man allegedly acting belligerent with EMS.
The arresting officer made contact with the man, McDaniels, who was inside the Mint.
The citation says McDaniels was told to leave multiple times by the officer, but allegedly continued to scream and act belligerent.
The citation also says McDaniels allegedly smelled of alcohol.
The citation says, McDaniels kept walking towards the officer while allegedly yelling and flaring his arms with his fists clenched, kept throwing his hands up and attempted to shove the officer.
The citation says McDaniels was arrested and ordered several times to get inside the police cruiser, but allegedly sat down and refused to put his whole body into the vehicle.
EMS had to assist in getting him into the cruiser.
Officer Kelcie Keen made the arrest.
A Franklin man was injured when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating and struck a curb and landscaping bed at Domino’s Pizza on North Main Street on June 14.
William N. Dockery, 20, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The Franklin Police collision report says Dockery was the only person on the 2015 Yamaha when the collision occurred at about 3:30 p.m.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the report.
Franklin Police say an unknown vehicle struck a residence in the 400 block of Jefferson Street on June 12.
The offense report says damage at the residence included a handrail, a gutter spout and masonry ripped off the front porch.
The damage was discovered around 12 Noon and occurred after 6:30 a.m.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
