Franklin Police arrested a Scottsville man on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge after responding to a shoplifter call at Walmart on June 16.

Joshua Wayne Tamayo, 33, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.

