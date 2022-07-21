The next Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council production is this weekend.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” sponsored by The Franklin Bank & Trust Company, will be performed July 22-24 at Goodnight Auditorium.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. July 22-23 and at 3 p.m. July 24.
A release from the Arts Council says the award-winning tale of Tevye the Dairyman and his family’s struggles in a changing Russia is a true musical theater tradition.
The winner of nine Tony Awards, and touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of musical theater.
“This is the first time we’ve done Fiddler on the Roof,” F-S Community Arts Council Director Brownie Bennett said. “We’ve got a wonderfully talented cast and a lot of fun music, singing and dancing. All ages will love it.”
‘Fiddler’ is under the Direction of Brittany Whitlow with assistance by Leigh Bayles.
The cast and their roles include: Tevye—Andrew Chambers, Golde—Elizabeth Cook, Motel—Ryan Mayhall, Tzeitel—Jamie Norton, Perchik—Jeremy Jones, Hodel—Leigh Bayles, ChavaBrooke Sanders, Shprintze—Ava Kelley, Bielke—Taillyn Rippy, Avram—Stuart Westphal, Yente—Brianne Pope, Rabbi/Fyedka—Kyle Forsyth, Grandma Tzeitel—Tracy Bean, Lazar Wolf—Ben Phillips, Fruma-Sarah—Morgan Cook, Constable—Jacob Mantle, Mordcha the Innkeeper—Claude Airall, Nachum the Beggar—Roger Eldridge, Fiddler—John Garrett, Featured Ensemble—Kyndrah Shoulders, Sara Stephens, Corinne Owens, Nick Cook.
Ensemble—Annalee Britt, Courtney Jordan, Sharon Airall, Emma Toth, Tammy Cardwell, Emma Newberry, Ruby Westphal.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students and can be purchased online at http://www.franklinsimpsonarts.org/purchase-tickets.html, at the Gallery on the Square in downtown Franklin, or call 270-586-8055. Tickets will also be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.