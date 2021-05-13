A Portland, Tennessee man told Franklin Police his 2002 Nissan Xterra was stolen while he was inside the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.
Police said the theft happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
The offense report said the Nissan’s owner told police he was going to be in Kentucky Downs for a short time and left the keys in the console of the unlocked vehicle.
The vehicle is valued at $9,000.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the offense report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of $1,500 worth of items from EVO Transport on West Madison Street.
The offense report said the burglary and theft happened the night of Sunday, May 2 or early the following morning.
Items reported stolen included a drill, wrenches, torque bits, a thread chaser, and a starter jump pack.
The report said there were signs of forced entry through a side door.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
Franklin Police say a section of a chain link fence at Simpson County Tire on Industrial Drive was destroyed when struck by a vehicle causing an estimated $3,500 in damage on Thursday, May 6.
The damage is estimated to have happened at about 3:30 a.m.
The offense report said approximately 50 foot of fence was damaged with at least six supports destroyed and dislodged from the ground.
The offense report said one of the support poles that was dislodged struck a parked vehicle resulting in approximately $1,500 in damages.
Franklin Police arrested a Glasgow man on six charges following a traffic collision at the Pilot with Wendy’s restaurant on Scottsville Road on Sunday, May 2.
Demarkus Segarra, 20, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to produce insurance card and license to be in possession.
He was also charged with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance — opiates and prescription controlled substance — not in proper container.
An arrest citation said after being taken to the Simpson County Detention Center Segarra was allegedly found in possession of a pill identified as a schedule two controlled substance.
No one was injured in the traffic collision.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at 3:25 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.