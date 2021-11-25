Simpson County had 3,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, Nov. 19.
Simpson County’s cases since the pandemic began included 2,883 recoveries and 60 deaths leaving 390 active cases.
There had been 52,853 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department. The district’s cases include 45,615 recoveries and 753 deaths leaving 6,485 active cases.
The district health department says 51.66% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine as of Nov. 19.
The Barren River District Health Department is now providing initial doses, booster doses, and pediatric doses, which are for ages five through 11, of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health department clinics are utilizing the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and above. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those under 18.
Children ages 5-11 receive smaller doses. Children ages 12-17 receive the adult dose.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261and press option one.
To speak with a case investigator about COVID-19, call the Simpson County Health Department and press option two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.