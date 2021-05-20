Footprints Outreach and Support is doing a mix it up at lunch day on Monday, May 24 from 12 until 2:30 at the Franklin Presbyterian Church Cornerstone Building.
Lunch will be free, but donations will be accepted.
This is a cultural diversity event where you will have the opportunity to sit next to someone new and learn about their culture.
Lunch will feature a baked potato bar, a side salad, and a bottle of water.
Footprints Outreach and Support is a 501c3 non profit organization
Call 270-709-4975 for more information.
