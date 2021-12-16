A Franklin man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Garvin Pointe Apartments on Eddings Road near the Exit 6 I-65 interchange on Monday, Dec. 13.
Franklin Police responded to a report of an active shooting with multiple shooters and victims at about 9:16 a.m.
According to a press release, the victim, Garcia Conner, 38, of Franklin, flagged down police officers.
Conner said the shooter was still in the apartment complex. Police were given multiple locations where the shooter was. At this point, businesses were notified and locked down.
The release said through investigation, the alleged shooter, Christopher Chadick, 40, of Franklin, was located and taken into custody without incident.
Conner was taken to Medical Center at Franklin and then transported to Vanderbilt University Hospital. The release said he was in stable condition as of the afternoon following the shooting.
Police also said Conner was driving a Ford F-150 pick up truck through the apartment complex when he was shot after which the vehicle struck one of the buildings.
Chadick was lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center and charged with the attempted murder, possession of defaced firearm, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Franklin Simpson EMS assisted on the scene.
