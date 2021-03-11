The Franklin City Commission and Simpson Fiscal Court approved a motion for Mayor Larry Dixon and County Judge Executive Mason Barnes to confirm a date and location for a Scott Waste Services Amnesty Day.
Scott Waste will provide ten roll top containers for disposal of acceptable material free of charge.
A date and time for the Amnesty Day has not been set.
The motion was approved during a special called city commission — fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, March 2.
Neither governing body took any other formal action during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.