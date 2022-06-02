The 2022 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series begins Friday with a performance by The Brandon Harris Band from 7-9 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn.
The eight concerts this year all have the same location and schedule. There is no charge to attend.
The other bands in the series this year and their performance dates include Jimmy Church — June 17, Andy and The Rockers — June 24, Sidewinders — July 8, Cdock Boyz — July 22, Buelers Day Off — July 29, Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke — Aug. 12 with The Randy Nations Band performing the final concert of the series on Aug. 19.
“They (concerts) are kind of sporadic based on when I could get these bands booked,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis. “We just kind of had to go with what they had to do. I’d rather have it on specific Fridays, but it’s almost impossible when you are dealing with eight different bands.”
She also said, “I have to start contacting them (bands) in December to try and work on that schedule and to get the ones that I want here. You have to start early….I won’t hardly book a band unless I’ve either already heard them or I can go listen to them. We get a lot bands that call wanting to play the concert series. We’re just really particular about who we hire. I have to be able to see them and hear them before I will hire them, or if it’s somebody we’ve already had.”
“I’m excited about the schedule, I think it’s going to be good.” Roberts said.
Food trucks will be available, mainly on College Street, each night of the concerts. Anyone wanting to purchase from a food vendor is urged to bring cash. Not all vendors can accept credit cards.
Chair rentals will be available at the Renaissance tent for $2 each for those not bringing their own chairs.
There once again will be two dance floors available, one for adults and one for children.
“It’s fun for everybody. You don’t even have to have a dance floor,” Roberts said. “Most people will stand up in their chairs, or they’re dancing in their chairs … you can dance anywhere you’re at pretty much.”
Smoking is prohibited on the Courthouse lawn. Pets should be on a leash at all times and picked up after.
“If you have a pet that is well behaved and used to going with you to places like that, bring them on,” Roberts said.
She said a lot of out of town residents attend the concerts.
On the evenings of the concerts College Street will close between Cedar Street and Kentucky Avenue (the area in front of Franklin First United Methodist Church) beginning at 4 p.m. until 10:30 or 11 p.m. depending on how long it takes to clean up the area after the concert. Those attending are asked to properly dispose of any trash in trash receptacles on site.
Parking for the concerts is first come, first served.
Sponsors of the concert series are Simpson County Tourism and Franklin Bank and Trust.
“Sponsors are really important,” Roberts said. “They help promote the event for us.”
For more information or the concert schedule go to the F-S Renaissance Facebook page, or the FranklinSimpsonRenaissance.com website or call the Renaissance office in the Goodnight House on South Main Street at 270-586-8482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.