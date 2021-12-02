Alison Smith Cummings has filed for reelection as Simpson County Property Valuation Administrator, also known as PVA.
Cummings filed Nov. 17 for the Democratic nomination in the May 2022 primary election.
She was elected Simpson County PVA in November 2018 and took office the following month. A property valuation administrator’s term begins the month following the general election.
Cummings has more than 26 years experience as a PVA including 18 years with the Simpson County PVA office and more than eight years with the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
A lifelong Simpson County resident, Cummings is a 1982 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate. In 1984 she received an Associate of Science degree from Western Kentucky University. She is a certified Kentucky Assessor and a Senior Kentucky Assessor.
Cummings is a member of Middleton Baptist Church, the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Kentucky PVA Association, Kentucky Chapter of International Association of Assessing Officers, the International Association of Assessing Officers and serves on the Executive Committee for the Kentucky PVA Association.
“My goal as PVA is to continue to provide great service to the citizens of Simpson County,” Cummings said. “There is exponential growth in this county, and real estate sales are soaring. My deputy PVAs and I have worked diligently to keep up with the growth and keep assessments as low as possible.”
She is the daughter of Bill Smith and the late Melva Lynn Hall Smith and has one child, Andrea Lowhorn.
