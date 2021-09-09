The Franklin-Simpson Class of 1980 will have their 40th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 17.
Activities will include: wearing Wildcat blues and riding in the F-S Football Homecoming Parade. Tailgating before the game. The reunion will be held at the Brick Yard Cafe immediately following the Homecoming football game.
And, on Saturday, Sept. 18 there will be a tour of Franklin-Simpson High School beginning at 10 a.m. to see the many changes have happened, over the past 40 years.
For more information contact Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531
