Simpson County’s unemployment rate in April was one half of one% lower than the March rate. The April 2023 rate was one tenth of one% higher than the April 2022 rate of two point nine%.

Kentucky Labor Force Estimates released May 25 place Simpson County’s preliminary April unemployment rate at three%. March’s revised rate was three point five%.

