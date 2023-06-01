Simpson County’s unemployment rate in April was one half of one% lower than the March rate. The April 2023 rate was one tenth of one% higher than the April 2022 rate of two point nine%.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates released May 25 place Simpson County’s preliminary April unemployment rate at three%. March’s revised rate was three point five%.
The April 2022 rate was two point nine%.
During April 2023 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,760 people of which 8,494 were employed and 266 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s April unemployment rate was lower than the rates for the Barren River Area Development District (3.2%), state (3.2%) and nation (3.1%).
During April Simpson County had the district’s second lowest unemployment rate.
Monroe County had the district’s lowest unemployment rate at two point nine%. Edmonson County had the district’s highest rate at four%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was three point one%, Logan County’s was three% and Warren County’s was three point one%.
Unemployment rates fell in 78 counties between April 2022 and April 2023, rose in 25, and stayed the same in 17 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state in April 2023 at 2.4%. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest rate at 8.5%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.