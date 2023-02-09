On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at around 4:34 p.m., it was reported that a head-on collision had occurred in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road.
Authorities reported a silver 2023 GMC Terrian driven by Albert Jones, 52, of Franklin, Ky. was traveling southbound on 31W and a black 2014 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 16-year-old juvenile was traveling northbound. The vehicles met each other and collided head-on.
The juvenile was transported to a medical facility by his father where he was treated and released. Mr. Jones and his wife, Amy Jones, 49, were transported by Simpson County EMS to Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Jones was pronounced deceased of his injuries upon arrival at the hospital. Mrs. Jones is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Det. Travis Frank of the Franklin Police Department and Deputy/SGT Cory Jones of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the collision.
Agencies responding and assisting on scene included the Franklin Police Department, Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin/Simpson Fire, and EMS.
