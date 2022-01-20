A Franklin man faces charges in three cases stemming from alleged thefts in November 2021.
Melvin Wesley Cannon, 39, is charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of second-degree criminal mischief stemming from alleged thefts on Nov. 23.
The arrest warrant says allegedly stolen from a pole barn on Kenny Perry Drive were a 2001 Ford F-550 truck and a catalytic converter from another vehicle, which caused damage to the vehicle.
The warrant says the truck was recovered in Butler County. Several tools and other items were allegedly missing from the truck including a welder, generator, torch and hand tools.
Cannon is also charged with third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged theft at Ruby Branch Farms on Lake Springs Road on Nov. 11.
The warrant said items allegedly stolen include beef valued at approximately $1,400, a rope bag, ropes, a cooler, a stock tank and a saw along with a catalytic converter taken from a truck.
And, Cannon is charged with theft by unlawful taking and third degree criminal trespassing stemming from the alleged theft of a Honda 300 four-wheeler from a residence on Morgantown Road on Nov. 1.
A warrant says the four-wheeler was allegedly used in the theft at Ruby Branch Farms and was recovered in a wooded area on Kenny Perry Drive in the area of the alleged theft on Nov. 23.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated all three thefts.
Sergeant Matt Freeman investigated the Nov. 23 theft, deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn investigated the Nov. 11 theft and detective Cory Jones investigated the Nov. 1 theft.
A Hopkinsville man was injured when the motorcycle he was operating and a pick up truck collided on Russellville Road Sunday, Jan. 9.
Shane M. Hawkins, 35, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The collision report said Hawkins was west bound on a 2016 Harley Davidson involved in the collision with an east bound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronald Todd, 60, of Franklin.
The report said the collision occurred in a curve in the 2,200 block of Russellville Road at about 5:20 a.m.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Zach Duke filed the collision report.
A Franklin man faces 14 charges stemming from incidents involving a vehicle he was allegedly driving on Dec. 25. 2021.
Arrest warrants placing the charges against Sherrick J. Gooch, 32, were served on Jan. 11.
Gooch is charged in one warrant with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and wanton endangerment.
He is also charged with five traffic violations including speeding and reckless driving.
Gooch is charged in the other warrant with possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana — second offense, drug paraphernalia — deliver or manufacture, wanton endangerment involving a police officer and improper passing.
The warrants say Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle allegedly driven by Gooch on I-65 around the southbound 10-mile marker at about 8:50 p.m.; however, Gooch allegedly failed to stop at which time Wright began pursuing the vehicle.
Gooch exited I-65 onto Scottsville Road and continued traveling eastbound.
After ending the pursuit near Grace Road, Wright heard what sounded like a collision then located the vehicle he attempted to stop on its side.
The collision report said the vehicle, a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander, left Gregory Road and overturned with the top end of the vehicle impacting a steep earth embankment before coming to rest on its side.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue cut the roof off the vehicle and then removed Gooch. F-S Ambulance Service transported Gooch to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
The warrants said items allegedly found inside the vehicle driven by Gooch included a bag containing suspected marijuana and another bag containing eight baggies and a digital scale.
Wright obtained the arrest warrants.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff/Detective Cory Jones filed the collision report.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge on Jan. 11.
Ashley Michelle Joyce, 32, was also charged with public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol.
The arrest citation said police were called about a possible intoxicated female at Burkes Outlet at about 3 p.m. where contact was made with Ms. Joyce.
The citation said during a search Ms. Joyce was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was arrested.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest.
A Franklin man has been charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Franklin Police arrested Demarco Delance Goodnight, 36, on the charge.
The arrest citation said during an unrelated investigation it was determined that Goodnight allegedly had not been living at the Bowling Green address he provided the registry, but was allegedly living in Franklin.
The citation said Goodnight is a lifetime member the Kentucky State Police sex offender registry stemming from a 2020 Simpson Circuit Court case.
Franklin Police Officer Travis Frank made the arrest on Jan. 4.
Franklin Police arrested a Springfield, Tennessee woman on two drug charges after pills were allegedly found in her wallet at Kentucky Downs.
Paula Rene Lane, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest citation said Kentucky Downs security found the wallet and while looking for the owner’s identification allegedly found a plastic bag containing eight pills identified as suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride.
The citation said Ms. Lane’s operator’s license was in the wallet.
Officer Craig Hansen made contact with Ms. Lane and made the arrest moments later, at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 11.
A Franklin woman faces three charges stemming from alleged incidents in December 2021.
Amanda N. Loveall, 28, is charged with theft of identity of another without consent, theft by deception — include cold checks and theft by unlawful taking.
The arrest warrant says the charges stem from the alleged theft of an operators license and a personal check.
The warrant says the check was allegedly used at Walmart on Dec. 21 to purchase more than $35 worth of groceries and receive $20 cash.
The alleged theft and use of the check was reported to Franklin Police on Dec. 28.
Franklin Police Officer Jason Richerson made the arrest on the warrant on Jan. 9 at Ms. Loveall’s residence on Gold City Road.
A Franklin man and woman were each arrested on drug related charges after the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call at their Gregory Road residence on Jan. 8.
Richard A. Myers, 36, and Rachael E. Peak, 33, were each charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
The arrest citations said items allegedly found under a bed in the residence included two marijuana grinders containing a green leafy substance, multiple pipes commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and baggies containing suspected methamphetamine.
The citations said Ms. Peak was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests just before 8 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Auburn man on four drug charges following a traffic stop.
Lee Michael Camp, 41, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Camp is also charged with two traffic violations.
The charges were placed after a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Camp on Patton Road on Dec. 20, 2021.
The arrest citation said Camp was allegedly in possession of a smoking pipe containing suspected marijuana and a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine. It said a cigarette pack containing suspected marijuana was inside the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 9:55 p.m.
