Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to Global Cleaners on Global Avenue after a passing motorist saw smoke coming from a vent on May 5.
Firefighters were called at 6:30 p.m. and left at nine o'clock.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 9:28 am
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to Global Cleaners on Global Avenue after a passing motorist saw smoke coming from a vent on May 5.
Firefighters were called at 6:30 p.m. and left at nine o’clock.
Fire chief Leslie Goodrum said a fire in a trashcan in the building spread to nearby rags and towels. He said there was no other fire damage; however, there was heat damage inside the structure.
Goodrum said the cause of the high heat oxygen deprived fire is unknown.
No one was at the building when the fire was spotted and there were no injuries.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a residence at 2990 Gold City Road to extinguish a mulch fire in a flowerbed on May 5.
Fire chief Leslie Goodrum said a discarded cigarette was the cause of the fire.
Firefighters were called at 4:45 p.m. and were on the scene 45 minutes.
