Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn has filed for reelection.
Vaughn is seeking the Republican nomination for jailer in the May 2022 primary. He filed as a primary candidate on Dec. 1.
Vaughn has been Simpson County Jailer since January 2011 after being elected the previous November. Prior to being jailer Vaughn was a Simpson County Deputy sheriff for six years and a Simpson County Schools resource officer for three years.
He previously worked in the family owned construction business and is currently a cattle farmer in south Simpson County.
Vaughn is vice president of the Kentucky Jailer’s Association, is the Simpson County Jail’s liaison for the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency and serves on the advisory board for the Jail Standards Committee in Kentucky.
His memberships include the Simpson County Cattlemen’s Club, Simpson County Extension Advisory Board and Masons Chapter 177.
A life long Simpson County resident, Vaughn is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, attended Western Kentucky University and received a Department of Criminal Justice Training Degree from Eastern Kentucky University.
“I’ve dedicated 18 years of my life to this community. I’ve worked with local and state leaders to make the Simpson County Jail one of the top jails in the state,” Vaughn said. “I’m trying to make my community better than I received it, both financially and in appearance.
He is the son of David “Chigger” Vaughn and Sherry Heath and step-son of Walt Heath. Vaughn is married to Susan Vaughn and has two children — a son, Kaide and a daughter, Taigan and two step children.
