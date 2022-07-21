New Franklin Elementary principal bringing excitement to the school

J’Nora McCutchen-Anderson is the new principal at Franklin Elementary. She replaces Rachel Wright. It was announced in early June that Wright had resigned.
“I’m just excited, its great to be back home. This is home, I was born and raised here,” McCutchen-Anderson said about being the new Franklin Elementary principal. “I walked these halls for two years as a kindergartener and first-grader. Some of these teachers were here when I was here, so that’s interesting.”
McCutchen-Anderson talked about what she will bring to the school that houses preschool and kindergarten students.
“I am just going to bring excitement. I want us to have a positive and friendly culture,” she said. “I want us to have a culture of high expectations. I want their (students) first picture of school to be one that is positive and one where they feel like they can be successful.”
“I am excited for Franklin Elementary and what the future holds with Mrs. Anderson leading FES and continuing to build on the great things already happening,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “J’Nora is an advocate for education and more importantly she loves kids and will be a tremendous asset to FES and Simpson County Schools.”
McCutchen-Anderson is a 2004 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, a 2008 graduate of the University of Louisville with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education K-5/Learning Behavior Disorders K-12; a 2015 graduate of the University of Louisville with a masters in education in special education; a 2019 graduate of the University of the Cumberlands with an degree in instructional supervision; in 2020 received principal certification from Western Kentucky University and is working on a doctorate at WKU in educational leadership.
She began her teaching career in Madisonville as a special education teacher for Hopkins County Schools and worked for Hopkins County Schools for six years. She worked as an academic counselor for the TRiO Talent Search Program at Madisonville Community College assisting first generation college-bound middle and high school students with preparing for college.
From 2015-19, she worked as a continuous improvement coach for the Kentucky Department of Education helping schools across Kentucky with their school improvement efforts. Then from 2019-21, she worked for Warren County Schools as a school improvement consultant. In September 2021, she became the Simpson County Schools Outreach and Opportunities Coordinator helping students with access to academic and leadership opportunities.
McCutchen-Anderson is a member and current president of the Hopkinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a board member of the University of Louisville African-American Alumni Council, a board member of the African-American Heritage Center council and a member of Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club.
She is the youngest daughter of Brenita and Charles McCutchen Jr., has been married for 14 years to Carlo Anderson, and has two sons Colin, a student at FSHS, and Camden, who is a middle school student.
