A weapon was found in a student’s vehicle Friday, May 5, 2023, on Franklin-Simpson School property.
Michael Wix, Principal of Franklin-Simpson High School released a statement Friday afternoon to parents of the school concerning the weapon found on campus.
“I am writing to advise you of a situation that occurred on our campus today, and of the steps that were taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” said Wix.
“Late this afternoon, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office came to school with a drug detection dog to perform a routine drug sweep. While checking vehicles in a parking lot, we became aware that there was a weapon located in a student vehicle parked on campus. Simpson County Schools policy expressly prohibits weapons anywhere on campus. The administration and our school resource officer immediately investigated, confirmed the existence of the weapon, and confiscated it.
“At no time were any students or staff members in any immediate danger, and there is no evidence that the student intended to use the weapon on school property.
“The incident is currently under investigation by local law enforcement.
“Should your student be aware of this incident, please take the opportunity to remind them that it is always important to report the actual or suspected presence of any weapon to an adult. With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our school a safe place to learn.
“If you have any additional questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. Thank you for your continued support,” said Wix.
Simpson County Superintendent Tim Schlosser says not a lot can be released concerning the student due to being a juvenile but did say, “The Simpson County Drug Task Force was doing a routine sweep of the parking lot. In doing this investigation we became aware of a weapon located in a student’s vehicle. SCS and FSHS will follow our policies and procedures for this type of incident and allow law enforcement to do their part. School safety has been and will always be a priority for us in Simpson County Schools.”
