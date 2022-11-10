A Franklin man was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with rape and other charges.
Kenyon Isaac Cole, 27, is also charged with nine counts of sexual abuse, two counts each of sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor — illegal sex act.
Cole is also charged with one count each of unlawful transaction with a minor — illegal controlled substance, unlawful transaction with a minor — second degree, and incest.
The Simpson County Grand Jury indictment says the charges stem from alleged incidents involving physical contact with a female juvenile and with allegedly assisting a female juvenile in taking Dextroamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance, and in smoking marijuana.
Cole is also charged in the indictment with tampering with a witness and criminal coercion.
The indictment said the charges stem from an alleged statement he made to someone that may be called as a witness and a threat he made to that same person regarding a statement he wanted the person to make to authorities.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.