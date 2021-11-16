Scouting for Food collection drive taking place Nov. 20
The annual Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food collection drive is Saturday, Nov. 20.
Scouts will be collecting non-perishable food items, no glass items, for local food pantries and hungry individuals and families in the community.
Residents are asked to place food donations on their front porch by 8:30 a.m.
Operation Christmas Child national collection underway through Nov. 22
Operation Christmas Child National Collection is underway through Nov. 22.
Calvary Baptist Church, at 804 Church St. in Franklin, is a drop off location for this year’s shoebox project.
Drop off hours through Friday, November 19 are each afternoon from one until five p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 22 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call the church at 270-586-6211.
Cash Express Toy and Coat collection drive continues
The Cash Express in Franklin annual Toy and Coat collection drive continues through Dec. 9.
In addition to new and used toys and coats, new and used shoes are being collected along with nonperishable food.
All donations can be taken to Cash Express at 420 N. Main St.
A Simpson County Sheriff’s patrol car will be parked at Cash Express on Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to stuff with donations.
All donations remain in Simpson County.
For more information, call Cash Express at 270-598-7706.
