Josh Richey, the Family Caregiver Coordinator for Barren River Area Development District (BRADD), appeared at the monthly meeting of the Franklin-Simpson American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) on Thursday, June 15th. The group meets every third Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Franklin.
BRADD provides access to community-based services and resources for older persons, disabled individuals, and their caregivers, helping them to maintain independence and quality of life while continuing to live in their own homes. BRADD serves a ten-county area in Kentucky that includes Simpson County.
AARP President Sharon Taylor-Carrillo welcomed Richey to the meeting and invited him to share.
“We are this area’s agency on aging and independent living,” Richey began. “What that means is that we help people who are sixty years or older, those who have been deemed disabled, and their caregivers.”
Richey listed some of the types of assistance the agency provides. “First of all, we deliver meals. You’ve probably heard of Meals on Wheels. BRADD operates that program. We also provide personal care assistance such as homemaking — someone to come in and help you clean your house. We offer assistance for people who need help taking a bath, we offer transportation to the doctor once a month, and we provide medical equipment and alert buttons.”
One of Richey’s functions is to manage the BRADD caregiver program. “With this program, we try to provide whatever a caregiver may need,” he explained. “It could be an hour or two for a nap, time to go shopping, or just giving them medical alert buttons.”
Richey also advises people on the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), assisting individuals in obtaining Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. “A portion of your social security check is sometimes taken out to pay for Part B Medicare (the medical part) or Part D (the prescription drug portion.) I can help get that payment put back into your check if you qualify,” said Richey. “This can be a big savings over a year.”
BRADD also administers a Medicaid Waiver Program which provides in-home care providers for up to forty hours a week. “This comes with a case manager,” explained Richey, “but I can help anyone with the paperwork needed for that, too.”
Most BRADD services are not based on income, but a few are. “If you make too much money for a means-tested program, we can probably find something equally useful that has no income eligibility. We have programs that are means-tested and programs that aren’t. It’s a good idea to call BRADD to get help identifying the best program for you.”
The first step to applying for BRADD services is a phone call to the intake department. Once connected, an applicant will be asked a series of questions that produce a score. “There is a waiting list,” said Richey, “but a new applicant is not automatically put on the bottom of the list. The intake survey primarily asks questions about what you can and cannot do on your own. Those with the greatest need are pushed to the top of the list. The best thing to do is call the intake department as soon as you suspect a problem, either for yourself or someone you know.”
BRADD also provides community-based services, partnering with the Senior Centers in all ten counties to provide a host of services. In Franklin, for instance, the Senior Center operates Meals on Wheels, delivering food to homes as well as offering “congregant meals” at the center.
“We encourage everybody to come to the Senior Center if they can,” said Richey. “It’s good for people to get out of the house, socialize and develop support systems, but for the many people who can no longer do that, we deliver meals. We also deliver frozen meals. The government requires the food to be delivered at a certain temperature, so outside a certain mileage, we deliver them frozen. And some people prefer frozen meals because our delivery is fairly early in the day. With frozen meals, they can eat whenever they want to.”
BRADD does not charge for any services and does not bill medical insurance. “Our agency is supported by state and federal funds, and all employees are paid. Some of our staff have degrees in psychology or sociology, some are therapists, and some, like Eric Sexton, our Executive Director, were teachers. My degrees are in social work.”
Richey has a master’s degree in social work from Western Kentucky University and has been with BRADD for eleven years. “This was my first job out of college,” he said. “They didn’t have a position for me at the time, so they paid me part-time and the director begged me to just hang on. After a year, I was hired full-time.”
A few years back, Richey traveled to the United Kingdom to study their systems of elder care. “The U.S. is behind the curve,” he said. “In the U.K., their long-term elder-care facilities are gorgeous, places you would be eager to live in.”
He said he tries to bridge the gap through his work with BRADD. “I absolutely love this job. I was my granny’s caregiver for a long time, and working for BRADD gives me the chance to treat everyone the way I would want my granny to be treated.”
The BRADD office is located at 177 Graham Avenue in Bowling Green. Those interested in learning more can check out the website at BRADD or call 270-782-9223.
