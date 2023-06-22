FRANWS-06-22-23 BRADD SERVICES

BRADD Agent Josh Richey speaks to Franklin Simpson AARP.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

Josh Richey, the Family Caregiver Coordinator for Barren River Area Development District (BRADD), appeared at the monthly meeting of the Franklin-Simpson American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) on Thursday, June 15th. The group meets every third Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Franklin.

BRADD provides access to community-based services and resources for older persons, disabled individuals, and their caregivers, helping them to maintain independence and quality of life while continuing to live in their own homes. BRADD serves a ten-county area in Kentucky that includes Simpson County.

