A CDB oil facility in north Franklin was described as a total loss as a result of a fire on June 14.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue responded to Shyne Labs on Reasonover Drive in the Wilkey North Industrial Park off 31-W North at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 and was on the scene until past midnight. Firefighters responded again at about 10 a.m. the following morning after the fire rekindled and was smoldering.
There were multiple explosions attributed to chemicals inside the building. F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said several barrels of Hexane and ethanol, used in manufacturing CDB oil, were in the all metal building.
The fire occurred during a shift change, but all of the employees were evacuated safely.
Goodrum said the fire “was blowing through open garage doors” when firefighters arrived which he said “aided the fire as well.”
He said heat from the blaze activated a special designed fire suppression system in the section of the building where refineries and labs were located; however, the system did not help extinguish the fire that was in another area of the structure.
Goodrum said the cause of the fire was accidental.
F-S Fire Rescue issued a statement on the cause of the fire.
“The use of an unapproved, non-intrinsically safe piece of equipment in a C1D1 area produced a spark that ignited a tote of ethanol. An employee tried to remove the tote from the C1D1 area, which is a hazardous area where explosions of fire hazards exist because of flammable gases, vapors or liquids, to the loading dock when the tote melted and the ethanol spread on the ground inside the storage area.
“Employees tried to extinguish the flames with dry chemical extinguishers, but the fire quickly spread to other items and employees had to evacuate the area. No employees or firefighters were hurt in the fire.”
The Bowling Green, Woodburn and Auburn fire departments also responded to the fire.
Shyne Labs is next to Key Oil and across the street from Power Tech Solutions. Shyne labs began operations in its 12,400-square-foot facility in April 2020.
F-S Fire Rescue said its thankful to those who helped at the scene of the fire.
“We would like to thank Woodburn Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, and Bowling Green Fire Department for sending personnel and apparatus to assist” in fighting the fire, F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said.
“A special thanks to The Red Cross and the members of the public who provided drinks, food, and other refreshments. Thanks to the Simpson County Water District for ensuring we were able to have an adequate supply of water, and the Franklin Police Department for providing officers to keep the area cordoned off to ensure we maintain a water supply.”
