City of Franklin property tax rates are increasing this year.
The Franklin City Commission on Monday unanimously approved second and final reading of an ordinance adopting 2022 city property tax rates of 12 cents per $100 of assessed value on real estate, personal property and merchandise inventory.
The 2022 tax rates are two tenths of one cent higher than the 2021 rates of 11.8 cents. However; this year’s tax rates are two tenths of one cent lower than the 2020 rates of 12.2 cents.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the tax rates prior to the meeting.
Approval was given to second and final reading of three other ordinances.
One ordinance rezones approximately 2.02 acres on North Main Street at the site of Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s main branch from general business to central business.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
Another ordinance adopts a supplement to the city’s code of ordinances adding all ordinances adopted in 2021 and one annexes approximately 30.055 acres on the south side of Highway 100 adjacent to what the ordinance lists as the Summers property into the city.
The commission authorized preparation of an ordinance adopting residential subdivision erosion control plans. The ordinance will be considered for approval at a later meeting
Three contracts were approved: one to Steven Wheeler — Wheeler Fencing for almost $57,060 for construction of a fence at the Franklin Police impound lot near the intersection of Blackjack Road and Highway 1008; one to Cumberland Pipeline, LLC for $42,070 for water system additions — valve insertions; and one to Hull’s Environmental Services for $37,400 for sludge removal at the water treatment plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.