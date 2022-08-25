City of Franklin property tax rates are increasing this year.

The Franklin City Commission on Monday unanimously approved second and final reading of an ordinance adopting 2022 city property tax rates of 12 cents per $100 of assessed value on real estate, personal property and merchandise inventory.

