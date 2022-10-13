The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says to beware of a scam involving text messages about paying county property tax bills.
A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says the sheriff’s office will not send a text message to pay a property tax bill. Anyone receiving such a text is urged not to click the link in the message to pay the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.