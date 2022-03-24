2022-23 school year calendar approved

Classes in the Simpson County School System for the 2022-23 school year begin August 17.
The Simpson County Board of Education gave final approval to the 2022-23 school year calendar during its regular meeting March 17.
The final day of classes for the next school year is May 25, 2023, barring any missed class days that need to be made up at the end of the school year.
Among the other items the board of education approved was a memorandum of agreement with South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College allowing students to attend dual credit courses at the college during the 2022-23 academic year.
The Simpson County Board of Education, during a special called meeting on March 7, approved bids for the Franklin Elementary boys’ restroom modification and the Simpson Elementary addition and renovation.
The work at Simpson Elementary involves the addition of two classrooms, renovation of the library media center, renovation of existing restrooms and the addition of new restrooms.
Remodeling of existing restrooms is the only work planned at Franklin Elementary.
Cost of the project is more than $2,375,000.
Following the school board meeting to approve the bids, the Simpson County School District Finance Corporation adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of $2,995,000 in revenue bonds for school building purposes.
