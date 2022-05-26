Franklin Police say an attempt was made to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Dollar General Store on North College Street.
Police say the counterfeit money was stamped with the words Motion Picture Purposes and confiscated by the cashier.
The bill will be turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Portland, Tenn., residents on drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on May 15.
Bobby B. Lee Jr., 35, and Keri Anne Jackson, 37, were charged with possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Jackson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin and tampering with physical evidence.
Lee was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Lee was the driver and Jackson the passenger of the vehicle stopped by the arresting deputy sheriff Quintin Wright at about 7:45 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Morgantown man on three drug charges.
Wesley Johnson, 23, was charged with of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Johnson was arrested April 30 following a traffic stop of a vehicle he was a passenger of on Craft Road.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
A Franklin man was arrested following a traffic stop on two-possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charges.
Christian Dallas, 21, is also charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security and one traffic violation.
Franklin Police arrested Dallas on April 30 following a traffic stop of a motorcycle he was operating on Bowling Green Road.
Dallas was also arrested following the traffic stop on a warrant for one of the possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charges.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Franklin man on a possession of a controlled substance — hydrocodone — charge and two other charges.
James Fuqua, 50, was also cited for promoting contraband and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward cited Fuqua after responding to reports of an inmate allegedly promoting contraband at the Simpson County Jail on April 29.
Log In
