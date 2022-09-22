The Franklin Police Department is investigating the Sept. 13 theft of a vehicle from a specialty store at 105 Wall Street.
The 2015 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen at about 2:45 p.m.
The vehicle belongs to a Franklin man and was stolen while he was working at the business.
The police report said the keys were in the car’s ignition at the time of the theft.
Officer Jenna Trodglen’s report placed the value of the car at $16,000.
A pickup truck stolen in Kingston, Tenn., was recovered Sept. 14 in Franklin.
The Franklin police report says the 2013 Dodge Ram was found abandoned on a driveway on Glendale Street.
The report said the Roane County, Tenn., Sheriff’ Office says the keys were left in the truck before it was stolen from a diner in Kingston.
The report also said a suspect in the vehicle theft on Wall Street on Sept. 13 was seen driving a truck that was the same color of the Dodge Ram that was recovered.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report that listed the value of the truck at $10,000.
A Bowling Green woman was arrested on multiple charges following a Sept. 10 traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrea Dawn Sexton, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
She was also charged with four traffic violations.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest following the traffic stop on Nashville Road.
A traffic stop by Franklin police was followed by an arrest on drug trafficking and possession charges Sept. 14.
Joseph A. Odom, 25, of Franklin, was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Odom was a passenger of the sports utility vehicle stopped on North Main Street.
An arrest on an active warrant led to an arrest on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge by Franklin Police on Sept. 14.
Lloyd M. Scott, 58, city of residence not available, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and promoting contraband.
The three charges were placed at the Simpson County Detention Center following the arrest on the warrant issued for failure to appear in Logan District Court.
Officer Michael Jones made the arrests.
Scott was charged the following day with assault third degree — inmate assault on corrections employee after the arrest citation said he allegedly spit two times on a deputy jailer.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Cory Jones made the arrest.
Franklin police arrested a Tennessee woman on a promoting contraband charge after she was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center on other charges Sept. 14.
Vanessa Keith, 36, of Lafayette, was also arrested at the detention center on a charge of drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
She was originally arrested after police responded to a shoplifting complaint allegedly involving Keith at Walmart.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrests.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine) after police responded to an alleged shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Sept. 12.
Franklin police also charged Chrstopher T. Gosnell, 35, with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting and tampering with physical evidence.
Officer Crain Hansen made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was arrested Sept. 12 on two drug possession charges.
Franklin police charged Andrea Caldwell, 26, with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) along with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The charges were placed after Caldwell was originally arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrests on North Street.
Franklin police arrested a Cross Plains, Tenn., woman on three counts of a drug possession charge after responding to an alleged shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Sept. 11.
Tammy Irene Harrison, 52, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and one count of theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting under $500.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Indianapolis woman on three drug possession charges on Sept. 10.
Terricka Lasha Arnold, 35, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance hydrocodone and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
In addition she was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest after allegedly discovering suspected drugs and a digital scale in a vehicle occupied by Arnold and one other person at a gas station on Nashville Road.
The arrest citation did not list any charges against the other occupant of the vehicle.
