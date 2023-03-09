Police Chief Roger Solomon was recognized by Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon for receiving a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the Indiana Institute of Technology at the City Commissioners Meeting on Feb. 13th. Solomon was the first member of the Franklin Police Department to utilize funding for the department’s continuing education from the City of Franklin.

Solomon said the decision to get his master’s was the result of several factors. “The State of Kentucky has a Law Enforcement Council with an established career development program,” he said. “So, I was already thinking about it. But when the city of Franklin offered to pay for all the Franklin PD officers to go to school, we researched some different programs, and found that Indiana Tech fulfilled all the requirements of the Law Enforcement Council.”

