Police Chief Roger Solomon was recognized by Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon for receiving a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the Indiana Institute of Technology at the City Commissioners Meeting on Feb. 13th. Solomon was the first member of the Franklin Police Department to utilize funding for the department’s continuing education from the City of Franklin.
Solomon said the decision to get his master’s was the result of several factors. “The State of Kentucky has a Law Enforcement Council with an established career development program,” he said. “So, I was already thinking about it. But when the city of Franklin offered to pay for all the Franklin PD officers to go to school, we researched some different programs, and found that Indiana Tech fulfilled all the requirements of the Law Enforcement Council.”
It took Solomon around 10 months to complete the online program, earning a 4.0 average and being initiated into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. “I wanted to pilot the program for others to follow,” he said. “Education is something I believe in, and the city leadership does, too.”
Solomon grew up in Dawson Springs, Ky. “It’s a place most people have heard of because of the catastrophic 2021 tornado,” he noted. His decision to pursue a police career came from witnessing substance abuse. “I wanted to fight against illegal drugs,” he said, “but also to try and help people, and their families, who find themselves dealing with all the damage caused by addiction.”
Franklin is a good location for Solomon’s goals, both personally and professionally. “We have two Franklin PD officers on the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, so we’re directly involved in the fight against drugs,” he stated. “Also, having a well-trained force is hugely beneficial, and we make sure our patrol officers know what to look for. We also provide a K-9 dog — a female Belgian Malinois named Shadow — who’s trained to sniff for drugs. She’s also a tracker and helps search for missing people.”
Solomon’s career in criminal justice began in 2000 when he joined the Owensboro Police Force. He left Owensboro to enroll in Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, receiving his bachelor’s degree while working for the police department there. He joined the Franklin PD in 2004 as a patrol officer and was made Police Chief in 2014.
“I just worked my way up through the ranks,” he said. “My wife, Shanna, grew up in Franklin. It’s a good, solid community. We have two kids, Jordan and Hannah, so we’ve built our family here and intend to stay.”
Solomon has a low-key approach to leadership and a thoughtful demeanor. “There are a lot of philosophies about leadership but I just try to be real and authentic. I’m not infallible but I try to make mistakes of the head, not the heart. Then I give my officers permission to do that, too.”
Franklin PD was the first agency in the region to use body cameras. “We did that in 2014 right after the Michael Brown shooting incident in Ferguson, Mo.,” said Solomon. There was no legal requirement for body cameras at that time, but Solomon decided to adopt them for the sake of public transparency, accountability, and evidentiary purposes. “It cut our complaints down about a third right off the bat,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of complaints but there was an immediate improvement. It’s a constant reminder for the officers and the public as well.”
He also instituted training on ethics, racial diversity, and biased-based policing. “We networked a lot with the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission to continue to build foundational relationships with minority groups and the public here in Franklin.”
Solomon said he doesn’t consider the Franklin PD to be diverse, but, he added, “It’s not for lack of trying. We have one African American and two females. Recruitment is just very difficult nowadays.”
There are three effective recruiting tools, according to the police chief: social media, officer networking, and retention. “But the absolute best recruiting tool is retention,” he added. Retention is a subject Solomon knows well — he wrote his thesis on the subject. “Retention comes from building a solid foundation on principles and ethics. After that, you make sure to treat your department fairly and give them the resources they need to do their jobs.”
Officers in a well-run department will start reaching out to friends in departments that may have more problems. “Their loss may be our gain,” he said, “because people want to work in a place with a good environment.”
Solomon has been intricately involved in planning the new police complex currently being built, which fits right into his philosophy of policing.
“Our department has 24 officers now,” he said, “and when you consider Franklin’s growth, we will probably have 30-plus police officers in six or seven years. So, we’re making sure to build the new facility for the future. Accreditation by the Kentucky Association of the Chiefs of Police requires certain equipment, such as secure evidence rooms. And we wanted space for training. And of course, you have to meet all federal and state building codes.”
But there was one more important factor that both Solomon and the City of Franklin wanted, which is to incorporate the community.
The 7.8 acres where the new police department will be located is a half-mile from every school in the city, which is ideal, according to Solomon. “We started asking ourselves what we could provide that would be inviting to the citizens. That’s how we came up with the basketball court, the walking trail, and the pavilion. It will be fenced in, so people can feel safe, and it will create an environment where the officers can consistently interact with the community.”
Solomon toured nine different police departments before any plans were locked in. “Nobody has anything like this — a police department with this outdoor element that will help build those community relationships. We hope to be trendsetters.”
The new facility will also help with recruitment. Solomon has already invited his contacts with the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice to take a tour when it’s ready. “I hope they will schedule some of the in-service training sessions here,” said Solomon. “That would be good for recruitment, and also a boom to the economy because they’ll be in Franklin lodging and eating for a week at a time.”
He believes that public safety is the backbone of the community and that starts with a sound police department. Most of the firings over his tenure have been “female involved, and I don’t tolerate that in my department,” he said. “It takes time to build a culture based on respect, but that’s what we’re working toward. And we have never had any excessive use of force issues.”
Solomon wants the community to see its police department as being part of them. “For example,” said Solomon, “A few years ago, when there was a demonstration in Franklin to support Black Lives Matter, the police department joined in. I was one of the speakers. I want the citizens to know that we are the community, too.”
Solomon has put a lot of thought into policing philosophies. “In college, I studied the historic backgrounds of the Los Angeles Police Department and the New York City Police Department, which had opposite approaches. In Los Angeles, they reduced the number of officers and put them on motorcycles and in cars. In New York, they increased the number of officers and had them walking beats. New York crime rates went down, and Los Angeles crime rates went up. The more you can saturate your neighborhoods, the better you can combat crime. To this day, New York’s crime rates are lower than L.A.’s.”
Solomon stays on top of the new technologies in his field, such as the $3 million radio communications upgrade, which should be completed by December. “We were able to do this through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money,” he said. “The county and city split that funding half-and-half.”
He’s in a “wait and see” mode about License Plate Reader (LPR) programs. “Sometimes technology can turn out to be dangerous, or even unconstitutional,” he said. “If I’m going to add technology, I want to put it up there for the right reasons, and for the public to feel confident about that.”
When Roger Solomon looks ahead, he sees a bright future for the Franklin Police Department but not an accidental one. He’s been building a foundation of honesty, ethical practices, good training, continuing education, and community integration for 14 years.
The house that Solomon built is standing strong, and its best days are yet to come.
