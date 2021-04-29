The operator and passenger of a horse and carriage were injured in a traffic collision on Gold City Road on Tuesday, April 20.
The operator, Raymond Miller, 43, and the passenger, Caleb Habegger, 41, both of Scottsville, were taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green following the collision that happened at about 6:35 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Collision Report said the vehicle involved in the collision was a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Jacob D. Daniels, 22, of Glasgow.
The collision report said the horse was injured. The extent of the injuries was not listed on the report.
The horse and carriage and car were both west bound when collision occurred in front of 7397 Gold City Road.
Detective Cory Jones filed the collision report.
A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested in Franklin on a drug trafficking charge and one other charge by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
Antonius “Niko” Nickens, 25, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession.
A press release says on Friday, April 16 South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents conducted a methamphetamine trafficking operation and made contact with Nickens at Super 8 Motel.
The press release says after making contact with Nickens a search of his vehicle allegedly revealed methamphetamine that Nickins allegedly agreed to sell to an undercover agent.
The drug task force was assisted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
A Franklin man told police his personal information was stolen and an attempt was made to file an unemployment claim in his name.
Franklin Police say the man was contacted by the human resources department where he works saying the state sent a notice that the man filed for unemployment benefits.
The man told police he did not file for unemployment and an unknown person had filed using his information.
Officer Brian Wise filed the offense report on Wednesday, April 21.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Old Hickory, Tennessee man on 10 charges on Friday, April 16.
Wade William Maynard, Jr., 34, was originally charged with fleeing or evading police — second degree — on foot, resisting arrest, criminal mischief — third degree, menacing, drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Maynard was later charged at the Simpson County Detention Center with promoting contraband, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance — heroin.
An arrest citation said a traffic stop was conducted of a vehicle in which Maynard was a passenger on Nashville Road just before 6 p.m.
The citation said it was discovered that a warrant had been issued for Maynard in Sumner County, Tennessee and while being taken into custody he allegedly pulled away from a deputy sheriff and ran through the Keystop parking lot.
The citation said after being taken into custody following a foot pursuit Maynard was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Another citation said during a search at the detention center Maynard was allegedly found in possession of heroin and more suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited an Indiana man and arrested an Indiana woman after making contact with the vehicle they were in on I-65 on Saturday, April 17.
Timothy Raines, 25, of Indianapolis was cited for charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Michelle C. Gillespie, 40, of Clermont, Indiana was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Raines was the driver and Ms. Gillespie the passenger of the vehicle.
Raines’ citation said Ms. Gillespie called Kentucky State Police dispatch and said their vehicle was being followed while they were traveling south on I-65. Deputies made contact with the vehicle on the I-65 exit ramp at exit six just before 1 a.m.
The citation said marijuana was allegedly found inside the vehicle and suspected methamphetamine was allegedly located by the rear passenger tire.
The citation also said Raines allegedly threw down the suspected methamphetamine in an attempt to hide it.
Ms. Gillespie’s arrest citation said a handgun she had was allegedly located under her seat in the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper issued the citation and made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle rear end collision on Scottsville Road near the I-65 interchange on Wednesday, April 21.
Janet M. McClung, 59, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin after the collision.
Franklin Police said Ms. McClung was a passenger of a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Robert E. McClung, 61, of Franklin, involved in the collision with a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Shauntel P. Mincy, 24, of Frankfort.
The collision report said both vehicles were west bound at the time of the collision that happened at about 7:50 a.m.
Officer Brian Wise filed the collision report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a tilt utility trailer from a residence in the 800 block of Oak Lane.
The offense report said the trailer, valued at $500, was stolen from the front yard of the residence.
The theft was discovered on Sunday, April 18. The trailer was last seen the previous day.
Officer Jacoby Scharklet filed the offense report.
A Franklin man told police items were stolen from his storage unit at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
The Franklin Police offense report said the victim’s lock was cut off the unit and replaced with another lock.
Items missing from the storage unit include stereo speakers, a stereo box and a 25-horse power boat motor.
The items, with a total value of $500, were stolen between April 10 and April 18.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
