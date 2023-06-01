Life Choice Pregnancy Center is expanding to better serve clients in Franklin, Ky., Portland, Tenn., and Scottsville, Ky., and has recently announced Jessie Creech has been hired as the Center Director in Franklin.
The parent location at 210 S. Bethel Street in Russellville opened in 2016.
“The Franklin office is still in the works but the hiring of our director is a huge step closer to opening,” said Melanie Manley, Center Director in Russellville. The Franklin satellite center is expected to open in July 2023.
The satellite office will be located at 127 Memorial Drive in the Franklin-Simpson Medical Plaza, across from the hospital. “We will be in the office formerly occupied by Crimson Dove Counseling,” said Manley.
“I am so honored and excited to be joining Life Choice as Director of the Franklin Center,” said Creech. “I am thankful that I get to serve alongside the amazing staff members of Life Choice and I cannot wait to see the growth of our new satellite office in Franklin. My husband, myself, and our three children are looking forward to this new adventure.”
Creech is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and previously worked as a teacher in the Logan County school system.
Manley said, “We feel that there’s a bigger need there to have a space of our own. We are excited for all the support we have so far from churches and other groups in getting the new space ready.”
Services available in the new location will include pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, some medical care, the earn-while-you-learn program, options coaching, and necessary referrals. Material assistance for disposables such as diapers, wipes, and formula will also be available.
If you have questions or would like more information on volunteering with Life Choice Pregnancy Center, send an email to melanie@lifechoice.org.
