The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 21st, to consider three property development plans.
First to be presented was the final development plan for L’s Property, LLC, a rental subdivision to be located at 4539 Bowling Green Road. According to Dale Shivers, engineer for the project, the development will have 64 residential and two commercial lots along Bowling Green Road. According to Carter Munday, Franklin’s Planning and Zoning Administrator, the development plan has met all requirements for zoning, water, and sewer, and is recommended by the city commissioners. The zoning commission also approved the plan.
The second item to be considered was a preliminary development plan for a 100-acre residential subdivision located on Bowling Green Road on the Northside of Lewis Memorial Home. The board viewed a map displaying 236 single-residence plots alongside an area that will contain thirteen 8-plex dwellings. The name of the development will be Abigail Farms. After some discussion on issues of drainage and water retention, a motion was heard and carried, accepting the preliminary development plan.
The meeting continued with a public hearing on a zone change request from BD & J Properties from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) to R-4 (Multi-Family) — a 26.11-acre property located Westside of Blackjack Road and Southside of Pine Ridge Trailer Park.
Attorney David Cummins introduced the hearing, and described the site as “an overgrown parcel between Pine Hill Mobile Home Park and the Chemway Plant.” He brought two exhibits in support of the zone change. One, a letter from the city commission, which supported the change as part of their annexation process, and two, a supporting letter from Industrial Board Executive Director Dennis Griffin.
Cummins also read a section from Chapter 9 of Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan, which recommends “the development of a diversified supply of safe, decent, affordable and standard housing, and encourages diversified housing developments that provide a range of incomes, architectural styles, sizes, and locations.” Another objective of the Comprehensive Plan, cited Cummins, is to “repair and reclaim blighted, orphaned and abandoned properties within existing neighborhoods using infield rehabilitation and adaptive reuse development strategies.”
He concluded by saying, “We think that’s exactly what we have here — an abandoned, overgrown, overlooked, neglected, sizeable parcel of land.” He added that the I-2 zoning has proven to be ineffective in developing the land.
Brent Easley, Daryl Hester, and Jeff Martin, the three partners of BD & J Development, were present at the meeting, and Brent Easley was sworn in by court reporter April Pearson of Bowling Green. Through a series of questions, Cummins guided Easley into a full explanation of the developers’ plans.
Easley said that BD & J wants to build an apartment community with a focus on safety and amenities. He said the LLC had developed similar communities in Morgan County and White House, Tenn., with successful outcomes.
Easley clarified that the apartments will contain one, two, and three bedrooms, but predominantly two-bedroom units. When asked about the probable rental demographic, he said, “We expect to see quite a few younger renters. A lot of married couples rent nowadays, and even though we will accommodate everybody, we think the younger generation is leaning toward the community-type of apartment dwellings.”
Rent for a one-bedroom is expected to be $750-900, the two-bedroom at $950-$1,050, and the three-bedroom in the $1,000-1,200 range.
Easley said the LLC thinks the development will improve the area, which he agreed was currently neglected, and stated that the fast rate of population growth in Franklin makes success a likely prospect.
Cummins passed a traffic study to the board members, which gave an A grade to the area, both in pre-development and post-development timeframes.
The LLC plans to build on the front portion and protect the back portion of the parcel, which is heavily wooded. Per Easley, there were no issues with water, sewage, electricity, or internet availability.
The property was purchased from the estate of Scott O’Dell, and its former purpose was unknown. “I don’t think it’s even been farmed,” said Easley. “It’s an overgrown field.”
Brian Shirley, the LLC Engineer, was sworn in, stating his credential as a landscape architect, which he said he’s been doing for almost 30 years. He said he had worked with BD& J previously.
Shirley displayed a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) topography map, which indicated a Blue Line Stream — the FEMA designation for a stream that has a constant flow of water and legally must not be inhibited. Shirley said all buildings on the property would stay well away from that stream, which is at the back of the parcel and provides natural drainage.
In response to the Blue Line Stream, BD& J plans to pull the property closer to Blackjack Road. Shirley also explained there would be fencing around the back and sides of the developed area for safety purposes. He said drainage cannot be increased by state law, and that the LLC was just beginning to study ways to ensure that. “We may have to build a basin, but however we achieve it, we will stay within the law.”
Shirley said they had decided to go with one access point on the south side, and that the property to the north would be mowed green space. He also said the buildings would be oriented to provide privacy to a next-door home owned by Wendy Delk.
Shirley described the proposed plan as having low-to-moderate range density. Moderate density is described as 16 units per acre, and this plan calls for 6.5 units per acre.
Cummins asked Shirley about the traffic study, and Shirley made the point that apartment dwellers have lower traffic volumes per unit, an average of seven trips per day, than a single-family house, which averages 10 to 12 trips per day.
A question was raised about when the traffic study was done and if it took other developments in the area into account. Cummins said the traffic study was solicited because the city attorney had expressed the same question, and that study did take all area developments into account.
Kelly Barnes came forward when the public was invited to speak against the property. He said he was not speaking against the property, but wanted to ask if his company, Barnes Cabinets, located at 814 Blackjack Road, would be negatively impacted. He noted that occasional flooding problems did occur on Blackjack Road whenever there was heavy rain.
