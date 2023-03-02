The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 21st, to consider three property development plans.

First to be presented was the final development plan for L’s Property, LLC, a rental subdivision to be located at 4539 Bowling Green Road. According to Dale Shivers, engineer for the project, the development will have 64 residential and two commercial lots along Bowling Green Road. According to Carter Munday, Franklin’s Planning and Zoning Administrator, the development plan has met all requirements for zoning, water, and sewer, and is recommended by the city commissioners. The zoning commission also approved the plan.

