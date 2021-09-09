Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 33 calls during August.
There was one structure fire, at 1321 Valley Ridge Road on Aug. 1.
There were six calls to traffic collisions including two involving personal injury.
Some of the remaining calls included three to unauthorized burns, one vehicle fire, one fuel release, one grass fire, one to extricate a person from a vehicle, one to a fire at a propane tank, one smoke scare and a CO2 alarm.
The remaining calls were false alarms, firefighters were canceled while en route, the fire was out on arrival and firefighters were unable to locate.
Through August 31, Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue had received 315 calls during 2021.
