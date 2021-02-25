A Mesa, Arizona child was injured in a rear end two-vehicle collision on Nashville Road near Steele Road on Friday, Feb. 19.
The five-year old male juvenile was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision, which occurred at 6:37 p.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said the collision involved a 2012 Audi driven by John L. Burke, 56, of Pleasant View, Tennessee and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark A. Honja, 56, of Franklin.
The injured juvenile was a passenger of the Silverado.
Burke was arrested following the collision on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and second-degree wanton endangerment.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the collision report.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrest.
A Franklin man was cited on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Kyle Henson, 26, was also cited for failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The citation said a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found in the area of a vehicle in which Henson was a backseat passenger.
The citation was issued at Super 8 Motel on 31-W South at 12:42 a.m.
Other details were not listed on the citation issued by deputy sheriff Quintin Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.